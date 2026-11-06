‘He’s made it clear’: Gretzky backs Carney’s call to bar Russia from world juniors

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Russia will not be allowed to compete at next month’s world junior hockey championship in Alberta. Henna Saeed has the details.

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2026 11:21 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2026 11:34 am.

TORONTO — Wayne Gretzky says he backs Canada’s decision to bar Russia from the upcoming world junior hockey championship in Alberta.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier this week Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be permitted to represent their countries on Canadian soil while the war in Ukraine continues.

The decision came after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Russia must be reinstated to international hockey competition, starting with the world juniors. Russian and Belarusian teams have been banned since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a Friday ceremony hosted by Upper Deck to rename the Hockey Hall of Fame’s resource centre in honour of his late father, Gretzky said he understands the position Carney has taken.

The Great One praised Carney for making his position clear, saying “good for him” before adding, “I think a lot of the players and the people of Canada feel the same way.”

The world juniors are scheduled to run from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Wayne Gretzky looks on before the unveiling of the newly renamed Walter Gretzky Upper Deck Hockey Resource Centre in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press
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