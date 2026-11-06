Houston mayor signs order to limit cooperation with ICE, says ‘elections matter’ after Democrats win

A woman holds a sign reading "ICE OUT OF HOUSTON" during a vigil for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national fatally shot by a federal immigration agent a day prior, Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Felix) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Lekan Oyekanmi, Anna Wilder And Elliot Spagat, The Associated Press,

Posted November 6, 2026 12:49 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2026 1:28 pm.

The mayor of Houston on Friday said the city would limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, heralding “a new model” of immigration enforcement after Democrats won power in Texas for the first time in decades.

Mayor John Whitmire said the city would go after immigrants “that pose a danger, not those that are going about their family business, work and education.”

A traffic incident “will not even … you write a citation or you warn them and they go about their way. No contact with (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) over nonviolent, non-jailable offenses. It reduces the fear and anxiety.”

The move by the nation’s fourth-largest city is one of the first steps to curb ICE’s powers since Tuesday’s election.

Under the mayor’s new directive, Houston police should contact ICE only if the person it stops is arrested on a charge that is subject to jailing or if ICE issues an administrative warrant, which is an order signed by a senior ICE official indicating that the person is wanted by immigration officials.

“The fact that a person is, or is suspected to be, subject to immigration enforcement shall not, by itself, be a basis to contact ICE, to prolong any detention, or to take any person into or hold any person in custody,” the two-page order states.

The Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Houston has sparked protests after an ICE officer fatally shot a Mexican homebuilder this summer and another struck a man with a car.

Spokespersons for ICE did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the mayor’s announcement.

A grand jury last week indicted ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors say Morales intentionally rammed his car into Miguel Parra Hernandez, whose leg was broken. ICE has asserted that Parra Hernandez ran in front of the vehicle, an account that prosecutors say is contradicted by video.

Despite a one-time $75 billion infusion from Congress, ICE remains heavily dependent on local police to find people subject to deportation and turn them over. It has done so partly by signing about 2,600 agreements — many in Texas — to deputize local police and other state and local agencies to enforce immigration laws. Texas has been a primary target for ICE arrests.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has closely aligned the state with the Trump administration to collaborate on enforcing federal immigration laws. He lost his bid for a fourth term to Democrat Gina Hinojosa.

FIEL, an immigrant rights group in Houston that has been working with the family of Parra Hernandez, planned to hold a press conference Friday afternoon in light of the announcement.

“Today Houston won. The City of Houston city council had already decided this months ago,” said Cesar Espinosa, executive director of FIEL Houston, adding that it was time to follow through.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female fatally stabbed in North York; male in custody, police say

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has launched a homicide investigation after a female was fatally stabbed in North York on Friday morning. Investigators were called to the Wilson Avenue and Jane Street...

1h ago

European flights and broadcasters are targeted with another wave of bomb threats

Officials across Europe reported a fresh slew of bomb threats against multiple flights on Friday, following a string of hoaxes that have caused flight diversions this week. Three broadcasters also received...

1h ago

Trump replaces Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller as chief of staff after GOP's midterm defeat

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that Stephen Miller was replacing Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, mere days after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections.

36m ago

Coldest air of the season set to hit Toronto, GTA next week after unusually warm start to November

After days of spring-like temperatures across Toronto and the GTA, the coldest air of the season is forecast to arrive next week, bringing a sharp reminder that winter is just around the corner. The...

7h ago

Top Stories

Female fatally stabbed in North York; male in custody, police say

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has launched a homicide investigation after a female was fatally stabbed in North York on Friday morning. Investigators were called to the Wilson Avenue and Jane Street...

1h ago

European flights and broadcasters are targeted with another wave of bomb threats

Officials across Europe reported a fresh slew of bomb threats against multiple flights on Friday, following a string of hoaxes that have caused flight diversions this week. Three broadcasters also received...

1h ago

Trump replaces Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller as chief of staff after GOP's midterm defeat

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that Stephen Miller was replacing Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, mere days after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections.

36m ago

Coldest air of the season set to hit Toronto, GTA next week after unusually warm start to November

After days of spring-like temperatures across Toronto and the GTA, the coldest air of the season is forecast to arrive next week, bringing a sharp reminder that winter is just around the corner. The...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
GTA residents don't believe city is prepared for climate-change emergency: poll

A majority of residents living in Toronto as well as the surrounding Greater Toronto Area do not believe their municipality is prepared for climate-change related emergencies, according to a new poll conducted by Canada Pulse Insights for CityNews.

2h ago

3:46
Budget 2026 focuses on affordability and business investment

Leaders in Ottawa are still trying to shift Canada's economy away from reliance on the United States. Cormac Mac Sweeney looks at what's being offered to Canadians, as the Carney Liberals unveil their annual budget.

17h ago

2:48
Toronto bar faces 60-day liquor licence suspension after fatal over-serving incident

A Toronto restaurant could lose its liquor licence for 60 days after a patron who was served more than 21 standard drinks fell down a flight of stairs and later died. The case is raising questions about responsible alcohol service in Toronto.

17h ago

2:06
Coldest air of the season on the way

A cool and cloudy day to end the week with periods of rain as temperatures start to fall back down to seasonal this weekend.

19h ago

2:28
Federal government outlines housing spending goals in Budget 2026

Plans to get housing built faster and more affordably are also in today's budget. Rhianne Campbell explains how the feds propose make it happen.

18h ago

More Videos