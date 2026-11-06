Minister says tax credits will spur investment to expand electricity grid

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin says she’s confident the billions of dollars in tax credits in the new federal budget will encourage private investment to build out Canada’s electricity grid.

Thursday’s federal budget committed $50 billion to help implement Ottawa’s electricity strategy, which looks to double the size of the grid by 2050.

More than $38 billion of that sum is tax credits the government says will stay in place until 2042.

Speaking to The Canadian Press on Thursday, Dabrusin said the measures came from government consultations on the electricity strategy.

The budget also promised $4 billion over 10 years for electricity infrastructure, including new funding for a Natural Resources program to expand renewable energy.

In a media statement, Clean Energy Canada welcomed the focus on building clean electricity supply but said the government must set clear goals.