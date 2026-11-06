2-alarm fire at North York home under construction displaces multiple residents

Toronto Fire Services crews were called to an address on Daleberry Place, in the York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue area, at approximately 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a house fire. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 6, 2026 6:24 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2026 7:46 am.

A two-alarm fire at a home under construction in North York spread to neighbouring properties and displaced five residents early Friday morning.

Toronto Fire Services crews were called to an address on Daleberry Place, in the York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue area, at approximately 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy flames engulfing the entire structure, according to Toronto Fire Division Commander Robert Hewson.

The house where the fire originated was under construction and unoccupied at the time of the blaze. Fire officials say the flames spread to two neighbouring homes, forcing residents to evacuate.

Five people from the affected homes have been displaced, including two residents from one house and three from another. No injuries were reported.

“The bulk of the fire has been suppressed,” Hewson said, adding that crews remained on scene Friday morning to extinguish hotspots and monitor the area.

North York house fire
Toronto police say officers were called to reports of a house fire in the York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue area shortly after 2 a.m. Friday. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

Cause of 2-alarm blaze under investigation

A neighbour told CityNews he heard a loud “thud” around 1:15 a.m. before looking outside and seeing the under-construction home fully engulfed in flames.

The neighbour said the fire spread to his property, causing significant damage and leaving him and his wife unable to return home. He also noted the house where the fire began had been under construction since 2023 and was still far from completion.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Hewson said investigators have not yet determined how the blaze started and declined to comment on claims from neighbours who said security camera footage may have captured someone running from the area before the fire. He said authorities would be responsible for examining any such information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

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