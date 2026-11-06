OPP and Hamilton police team up to dismantle auto theft network

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 6, 2026 12:21 pm.

Six people are facing charges after an investigation into an organized group that was allegedly stealing high-value vehicles throughout southwestern Ontario.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Hamilton Police Service (HPS) both launched separate probes into the group in February, 2026. Later realizing that their investigations were connected, they teamed up to form Project TORRENS in September.

Working together, the two forces executed search warrants across the GTA and Greater Montreal Area on October 28, arresting six individuals.

Adnan Mohamed, 23, of York, Abdikarim Burgal Hassan, 22, of Vaughan, Jordan Ogungbo-Bogle, 21, of Etobicoke, Kyle Adams, 23, of Southgate Township, Claire Mollison, 22, of Bolton, and Annor Darko Robertson, 66, of Brampton, face a slew of charges.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” an OPP release states.

“A publication ban has been issued and as a result, the OPP will not be able to provide further information.”

OPP Chief Superintendent, Mike Stoddart, said auto theft is “not a victimless crime.”

“Project TORRENS highlights our ongoing commitment to pursuing those involved in auto theft across Ontario and beyond. Through strong partnerships and intelligence sharing, our collective efforts aim to reduce the impact of auto theft on Ontario communities.”

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