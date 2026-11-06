Pedestrian, dog seriously injured in Toronto hit-and-run; image released of suspect pickup truck

Toronto police are appealing for the public’s help after a pedestrian and his dog were seriously injured in an alleged hit-and-run in the city’s west end last month.

Investigators say the collision happened on Oct. 27 at approximately 5:18 p.m. near Davenport Road and Salem Avenue North, in the Regal Heights neighbourhood.

According to police, a 31-year-old man and his dog were standing on the southeast corner of the intersection waiting to cross the street when they were struck by a black Ford F-150 travelling westbound on Davenport Road.

Police allege the pickup truck made an abrupt left turn before hitting the pedestrian and his dog, dragging both for a distance.

The driver then allegedly failed to stop and fled the scene, heading south on Salem Avenue North.

The man and his dog both suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a 2018-2020 black Ford F-150 equipped with blacked-out taillights. Police have released an image of the pickup truck in hopes that someone may recognize it and come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.