Statistics Canada to release October labour force survey numbers today

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada will release its latest snapshot of the country’s job market today.

The agency is set to release its labour force survey for October.

The Canadian economy lost 68,000 jobs in September as the unemployment rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 6.5 per cent.

According to LSEG Data & Analytics, a Reuters poll of economists suggests expectations for a gain of 13,600 jobs for October and for the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.

The economy has faced headwinds with escalations in the trade war with the United States after talks broke down in late August and a fresh round of tariffs by President Donald Trump.

The Bank of Canada also raised its key interest rate last week in a bid to reduce the risk that high energy prices could spill over and become generalized inflation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026.

The Canadian Press