Female fatally stabbed in North York; male in custody, police say

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has launched a homicide investigation after a female was fatally stabbed in North York on Friday morning.

Investigators were called to the Wilson Avenue and Jane Street area for reports of a person with a knife just before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 6.

A female was located with stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police noted.

A male suspect is in custody.

Police tell CityNews it’s not yet clear if the victim and suspect were known to each other.

A homicide investigation is now ongoing.