Toronto police halt online scam in progress, prevent $3M loss after tip from Edmonton police

A potential fraud victim was minutes away from losing millions of dollars when officers interrupted a video call and prevented the scam from being completed, Toronto police say.

The Edmonton Police Service alerted the Toronto Police Service Financial Crimes Unit on Thursday about a fraud in progress involving $2.9 million.

Police say a suspect contacted the victim and posed as a representative from a major telecommunications company. The suspect told the victim that the company was improving services in the neighbourhood and needed remote access to the victim’s computer to assess the internet speed.

The suspect told the victim to install an application called UltraViewer which allows remote access and control of a computer. Once the suspect gained access to the victim’s computer, he claimed that it had various problems and viruses which he could help remove. He then told the victim to access online banking to supposedly check that no money had been withdrawn without permission.

Officers from 32 Division arrived at the victim’s home during the video call with the suspect, as he was in the process of accessing the victim’s online banking. They explained that the call was a scam and told the victim not to transfer any money or authorize any transactions.

The suspects disconnected the call when officers tried to speak with them. Officers also saw activity on the victim’s computer that showed someone continuing to access it remotely.

“Police intervention prevented any transactions from taking place,” Toronto police said in a news release.

“This incident demonstrates the importance of sharing information and acting quickly to interrupt fraud before money is lost. Information provided by Edmonton Police Service, followed by the immediate response of Toronto Police officers, prevented a potentially devastating financial loss.”

Toronto police are cautioning the public about scammers who often impersonate telecommunications providers, bank employees or technology companies to gain their trust.

How to protect yourself from scammers:

Do not install remote-access software at the direction of an unexpected or unknown caller. It can allow a stranger to not only see your screen but also control your computer

Never access online banking while someone you do not know or trust has remote access to your computer or phone

If a caller claims to be from a specific company, end the call and verify independently by calling the company at the number listed on your bill or on their official website – not the information provided by the caller.

Caller ID, a familiar company name or a video call are not proof of identity and should not be taken as proof that the caller is legitimate

If you have already given the caller access to your device, disconnect from the internet and contact your bank immediately with another device. Have the affected device examined by a reputable professional before using it for banking

“You do not need to be certain a call is fraudulent before ending it. Pause and verify before giving anyone access to your computer or your money,” added police.

Rogers is also warning customers to stay vigilant and in an email said:

Rogers will never call a customer and ask them to return a device that was shipped to them.

Rogers will never send someone to a customer’s home to pick up a device.

Rogers will never instruct a customer not to open a package they receive.

A Rogers email warns customers about scammers and how to protect themselves from fraud. CITYNEWS

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