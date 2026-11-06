Coldest air of the season set to hit Toronto, GTA next week after unusually warm start to November

A cool and cloudy day to end the week with periods of rain as temperatures start to fall back down to seasonal this weekend.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 6, 2026 7:48 am.

After days of spring-like temperatures across Toronto and the GTA, the coldest air of the season is forecast to arrive next week, bringing a sharp reminder that winter is just around the corner.

The region soared to 18 C on Thursday, well above the seasonal norm for early November, continuing a stretch of unseasonably warm weather that has defined the latter half of October and the first week of the month.

Toronto is expected to remain mild on Friday, with overcast skies and periods of light rain. Temperatures will hover around 14 C, several degrees above the seasonal average high of 9 C for this time of year.

The city could see up to five millimetres of rain on Friday, with scattered showers lingering into Friday night before cooler conditions settle in for the weekend.

Saturday is forecast to bring mostly cloudy skies, a chance of morning showers and a high of 10 C, while Sunday will feature some early sunshine before clouds increase with the possibility of afternoon and evening showers. Highs are expected to remain near 11 C.

But according to CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai, that warmth will be short-lived.

Ramsahai said a brief rebound to around 14 or 15 C is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 10, before a colder air mass sweeps into southern Ontario.

“Here comes the coldest air yet of the season to end off next week and going into the following weekend,” she said.

After days of spring-like temperatures across Toronto and the GTA, the coldest air of the season is set to arrive next week. Photo: CityNews/YouTube.

Winds to pickup across GTA next week

Daytime temperatures are forecast to struggle to reach the mid-single digits, while overnight lows will drop to around the freezing mark.

The cold will be made even more noticeable by gusty winds. By Thursday morning, temperatures could dip to around 1 C, with windchill values making it feel between -3 and -7 across parts of the region.

Forecasters are even watching for the possibility of flurries north of the GTA as the colder air settles in, although Ramsahai cautioned that details remain uncertain several days out.

While temperatures are expected to take a dramatic turn, the outlook for Remembrance Day currently remains dry.

The approaching cold snap follows a remarkably mild start to November. Toronto’s normal high for this time of year is 9 C, while the normal overnight low is 2 C.

The approaching cold snap follows a remarkably mild start to November. Toronto's normal high for this time of year is 9 C, while the normal overnight low is 2 C. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.
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