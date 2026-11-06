Ford government remains under fire after Toronto woman denied out-of-country cancer treatment

What started as a surprise cancer diagnosis for Sabrina Apitz-Grossman has led to three years of struggle. First a re-occurrence in her lungs, then a health care system that didn’t seem to want to help.

“I was 28, I was healthy, I was happy, I didn’t see it coming. I thought I had a hamstring injury and then you know – surprise – there’s cancer in your knee,” said Apitz-Grossman.

“It’s felt like two fights. It’s felt like the fight against the cancer and then also the fight to try to access treatment.”

Doctors told her the best treatment was only available in the United States, which was backed up by Ontario Health’s expert reviews suggesting the out-of-country alternative. One government document stated, “I think an alternative treatment would be worth trying,” followed by an email which said “both CERs [Clinical Expert Reviews] have said yes.”

A few weeks later, though, an official letter from the Ministry of Health saying, “this application has been denied.”

“Everyone who’s consulted says yes,” explained Sabrina. “And yet you can’t get your hands on it. You can’t put your finger on it. You can’t access it.”

The treatment she is seeking, Tecelra, is a personalized therapy made from a patient’s own T-cells, a type of white blood cell. Nearly half of patients in her situation respond to the treatment, and among those who respond, there is a 90 per cent chance of survival after a year and 70 per cent after two years, according to her oncologist.

But the treatment costs US$727,000.

Apitz-Grossman’s battle spilled over into the legislature on Thursday when MPP Robin Lennox was removed by the Speaker after accusing the health minister of lying – a remark she refused to withdraw.

“This is the treatment that she needs and that she meets eligibility for the out-of-country coverage program,” said Lennox. “She’s saying that the health expert said otherwise. We have it in writing that she was lying about that.”

“What makes it even sadder is every one of these appeals, every time the Minister of Health kicks the can down the road, she’s causing patients like Sabrina to lose time,” added Liberal critic Adil Shamji.

Jones responded on Thursday by saying these have never been political decisions, adding they have been made “based on expert assessments.”

Meanwhile, Apitz-Grossman keeps on fighting, both against the system and the chance to carry on.

“You have this shot at life. I could see my 40th birthday. I could see my 50th. I could turn 90,” she said.

Apitz-Grossman’s next steps are to take matters to court after her appeal was denied by the province’s health services review board. Given the circumstance, that matter has been expedited and will be heard in less than a few weeks.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report