Ford government remains under fire after Toronto woman denied out-of-country cancer treatment

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is being accused of lying after coverage for out-of-country cancer treatment was recommended by experts but denied. Mark McAllister has the story of one woman fighting the government and for her life.

By Mark McAllister

Posted November 6, 2026 6:02 pm.

What started as a surprise cancer diagnosis for Sabrina Apitz-Grossman has led to three years of struggle. First a re-occurrence in her lungs, then a health care system that didn’t seem to want to help.

“I was 28, I was healthy, I was happy, I didn’t see it coming. I thought I had a hamstring injury and then you know – surprise – there’s cancer in your knee,” said Apitz-Grossman.

“It’s felt like two fights. It’s felt like the fight against the cancer and then also the fight to try to access treatment.”

Doctors told her the best treatment was only available in the United States, which was backed up by Ontario Health’s expert reviews suggesting the out-of-country alternative. One government document stated, “I think an alternative treatment would be worth trying,” followed by an email which said “both CERs [Clinical Expert Reviews] have said yes.”

A few weeks later, though, an official letter from the Ministry of Health saying, “this application has been denied.”

“Everyone who’s consulted says yes,” explained Sabrina. “And yet you can’t get your hands on it. You can’t put your finger on it. You can’t access it.”

The treatment she is seeking, Tecelra, is a personalized therapy made from a patient’s own T-cells, a type of white blood cell. Nearly half of patients in her situation respond to the treatment, and among those who respond, there is a 90 per cent chance of survival after a year and 70 per cent after two years, according to her oncologist.

But the treatment costs US$727,000.

Related:

Apitz-Grossman’s battle spilled over into the legislature on Thursday when MPP Robin Lennox was removed by the Speaker after accusing the health minister of lying – a remark she refused to withdraw.

“This is the treatment that she needs and that she meets eligibility for the out-of-country coverage program,” said Lennox. “She’s saying that the health expert said otherwise. We have it in writing that she was lying about that.”

“What makes it even sadder is every one of these appeals, every time the Minister of Health kicks the can down the road, she’s causing patients like Sabrina to lose time,” added Liberal critic Adil Shamji.

Jones responded on Thursday by saying these have never been political decisions, adding they have been made “based on expert assessments.”

Meanwhile, Apitz-Grossman keeps on fighting, both against the system and the chance to carry on.

“You have this shot at life. I could see my 40th birthday. I could see my 50th. I could turn 90,” she said.

Apitz-Grossman’s next steps are to take matters to court after her appeal was denied by the province’s health services review board. Given the circumstance, that matter has been expedited and will be heard in less than a few weeks.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

Sabrina Apitz-Grossman, left, and Tomek Apitz-Regan are shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Sabrina Apitz-Grossman
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police halt online scam in progress, prevent $3M loss after tip from Edmonton police

A potential fraud victim was minutes away from losing millions of dollars when officers interrupted a video call and prevented the scam from being completed, Toronto police say. The Edmonton Police...

2h ago

Chow searching for solution after Ford rules out new funding deal for Toronto

Toronto may have the same mayor, but it won’t have the same funding deal with the province.

40m ago

The need for winter tires is imminent. Find out when to make the change

Toronto and most of southern Ontario has been enjoying warmer temperatures but it's approaching that time of year when you need to start making the switch to winter tires. The staff at OK Tire in Etobicoke...

4h ago

Alek Minassian, convicted in deadly 2018 Toronto van attack, drops appeal

TORONTO — The man who carried out a deadly van attack in Toronto eight years ago is no longer challenging his more than two dozen convictions.

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police halt online scam in progress, prevent $3M loss after tip from Edmonton police

A potential fraud victim was minutes away from losing millions of dollars when officers interrupted a video call and prevented the scam from being completed, Toronto police say. The Edmonton Police...

2h ago

Chow searching for solution after Ford rules out new funding deal for Toronto

Toronto may have the same mayor, but it won’t have the same funding deal with the province.

40m ago

The need for winter tires is imminent. Find out when to make the change

Toronto and most of southern Ontario has been enjoying warmer temperatures but it's approaching that time of year when you need to start making the switch to winter tires. The staff at OK Tire in Etobicoke...

4h ago

Alek Minassian, convicted in deadly 2018 Toronto van attack, drops appeal

TORONTO — The man who carried out a deadly van attack in Toronto eight years ago is no longer challenging his more than two dozen convictions.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
GTA residents don't believe city is prepared for climate-change emergency: poll

A majority of residents living in Toronto as well as the surrounding Greater Toronto Area do not believe their municipality is prepared for climate-change related emergencies, according to a new poll conducted by Canada Pulse Insights for CityNews.

5h ago

3:46
Budget 2026 focuses on affordability and business investment

Leaders in Ottawa are still trying to shift Canada's economy away from reliance on the United States. Cormac Mac Sweeney looks at what's being offered to Canadians, as the Carney Liberals unveil their annual budget.

21h ago

2:48
Toronto bar faces 60-day liquor licence suspension after fatal over-serving incident

A Toronto restaurant could lose its liquor licence for 60 days after a patron who was served more than 21 standard drinks fell down a flight of stairs and later died. The case is raising questions about responsible alcohol service in Toronto.

21h ago

2:06
Coldest air of the season on the way

A cool and cloudy day to end the week with periods of rain as temperatures start to fall back down to seasonal this weekend.

22h ago

2:28
Federal government outlines housing spending goals in Budget 2026

Plans to get housing built faster and more affordably are also in today's budget. Rhianne Campbell explains how the feds propose make it happen.

21h ago

More Videos