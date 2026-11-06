U.S. Treasury sanctions Canadian firms connected to Ryan Wedding

FILE - An image of former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who is a fugitive and been charged with allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation, is displayed on a video monitor along with bricks of cocaine, foreground, during a news conference at the FBI offices in Los Angeles, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2026 5:18 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2026 6:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The United States Treasury Department has slapped sanctions on eight Canadian businesses for allegedly helping to evade sanctions on Iran’s government.

The department says it sanctioned money services businesses in British Columbia and Ontario in co-ordination with Fintrac, Canada’s anti-money laundering watchdog.

The U.S. Treasury said several of the entities being sanctioned also worked with Ryan Wedding, the alleged drug kingpin and former Canadian Olympic snowboarder.

The department names several companies based in Ontario and British Columbia, including the Million Exchange, NIA Nations Currency, Farah Exchange, Darvish Exchange and several numbered companies.

The department alleges that Wedding used several of these services to launder millions of dollars in drug money through the transfer of digital assets before he was arrested in January.

“Canada cannot be a safe haven for illicit financial facilitators that provide sanctions-evasion services to the Iranian regime and its proxies,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a news release.

“Treasury will pursue and disrupt the Iranian regime’s financial channels anywhere in the world.”

The sanctions are the latest in a series of moves by the United States to clamp down on financial transactions evading sanctions as it continues its war with Iran.

Wedding was arrested in Mexico in January this year and taken to the United States to face drug trafficking, murder and attempted murder charges.

He remains in federal custody awaiting two trials in March and October of next year.

A Mexican judge was arrested this week on allegations that he accepted a $2-million bribe in exchange for granting bail to a man accused of acting as second-in-command to Wedding.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Luis Benitez Alcantara is accused of unlawfully securing the release of Andrew Clark, a Canadian man alleged to have played a key role in a violent international drug trafficking ring.

Wedding is alleged to have ordered the murders of several people, including a witness who could testify against him in a 2024 narcotics case.

U.S. authorities have said Wedding had been on the run for years.

Wedding represented Canada in a snowboarding slalom during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Canadian and American law enforcement officials allege that after competing in the Olympics, he became deeply involved in drug trafficking.

He was convicted in the United States of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and was sentenced to prison in 2010. U.S. authorities have alleged that after Wedding’s release from prison, he resumed drug trafficking under the protection of the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.

U.S. court documents said Wedding’s drug trafficking enterprise brought cocaine from Colombia into Mexico, then used semi-trailers to distribute the drug in the United States and Canada.

Eight people were also arrested in Canada a year ago as part of the U.S. investigation of Wedding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026.

— With files from Paola Loriggio in Toronto

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police halt online scam in progress, prevent $3M loss after tip from Edmonton police

A potential fraud victim was minutes away from losing millions of dollars when officers interrupted a video call and prevented the scam from being completed, Toronto police say. The Edmonton Police...

2h ago

Chow searching for solution after Ford rules out new funding deal for Toronto

Toronto may have the same mayor, but it won’t have the same funding deal with the province.

41m ago

The need for winter tires is imminent. Find out when to make the change

Toronto and most of southern Ontario has been enjoying warmer temperatures but it's approaching that time of year when you need to start making the switch to winter tires. The staff at OK Tire in Etobicoke...

4h ago

Ford government remains under fire after Toronto woman denied out-of-country cancer treatment

The Ford government remains under fire after a Toronto woman was denied OHIP funding for out-of-country cancer treatment.

21m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police halt online scam in progress, prevent $3M loss after tip from Edmonton police

A potential fraud victim was minutes away from losing millions of dollars when officers interrupted a video call and prevented the scam from being completed, Toronto police say. The Edmonton Police...

2h ago

Chow searching for solution after Ford rules out new funding deal for Toronto

Toronto may have the same mayor, but it won’t have the same funding deal with the province.

41m ago

The need for winter tires is imminent. Find out when to make the change

Toronto and most of southern Ontario has been enjoying warmer temperatures but it's approaching that time of year when you need to start making the switch to winter tires. The staff at OK Tire in Etobicoke...

4h ago

Ford government remains under fire after Toronto woman denied out-of-country cancer treatment

The Ford government remains under fire after a Toronto woman was denied OHIP funding for out-of-country cancer treatment.

21m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
GTA residents don't believe city is prepared for climate-change emergency: poll

A majority of residents living in Toronto as well as the surrounding Greater Toronto Area do not believe their municipality is prepared for climate-change related emergencies, according to a new poll conducted by Canada Pulse Insights for CityNews.

5h ago

3:46
Budget 2026 focuses on affordability and business investment

Leaders in Ottawa are still trying to shift Canada's economy away from reliance on the United States. Cormac Mac Sweeney looks at what's being offered to Canadians, as the Carney Liberals unveil their annual budget.

21h ago

2:48
Toronto bar faces 60-day liquor licence suspension after fatal over-serving incident

A Toronto restaurant could lose its liquor licence for 60 days after a patron who was served more than 21 standard drinks fell down a flight of stairs and later died. The case is raising questions about responsible alcohol service in Toronto.

21h ago

2:06
Coldest air of the season on the way

A cool and cloudy day to end the week with periods of rain as temperatures start to fall back down to seasonal this weekend.

22h ago

2:28
Federal government outlines housing spending goals in Budget 2026

Plans to get housing built faster and more affordably are also in today's budget. Rhianne Campbell explains how the feds propose make it happen.

21h ago

More Videos