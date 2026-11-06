Unifor says it thinks Stellantis has sold Brampton assembly plant

A union representing Stellantis autoworkers says it thinks the company has sold its idled assembly plant in southern Ontario.

Unifor says it met with Stellantis on Friday to ask about reports that the Brampton plant had been sold but the company would not confirm or deny whether a sale had been finalized.

The union says it’s “interpreting this refusal as confirmation that the Brampton assembly plant has been sold.”

Stellantis signed a memorandum of understanding in September with Roshel, a Brampton-based manufacturer of armoured vehicles, for a potential sale of the facility.

Spokespeople for Stellantis and Roshel said in separate statements that they had “nothing to announce.”

More than 2,000 workers were laid off from the Brampton plant when it halted operations in 2023.

Last month, Stellantis workers voted in favour of giving their union a strike mandate.

The union’s bargaining committee and the automaker were at an impasse over several key issues, including job security and the future of the Brampton plant.