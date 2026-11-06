U of T’s dentistry dean to step down following antisemitic images in course material

A person walks past the University of Toronto campus in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

By Sadeen Mohsen, The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2026 9:33 am.

The University of Toronto (U of T) says its dean of dentistry will be stepping down immediately, following an investigation into his use of antisemitic imagery in February.

Trevor Young, the university’s vice-president and provost, says Anil Kishen voluntarily resigned as dean of the Faculty of Dentistry. 

The investigation found that Kishen did not intend to promote antisemitism and had limited knowledge of the images’ history. 

Young says Kishen has committed to learning more about antisemitism and has already undergone training.

Kishen will remain at the university as a tenured faculty member and will return to his full duties in the 2027-28 academic year.   

The university says acting dean Laura Tam will continue in her role as they look for a new dean.

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