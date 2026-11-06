The Big Story

Did Democrats win, or did Trump lose?

Fall leaves begin to surround the U.S. Capitol on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 6, 2026 7:23 am.

The ‘blue tsunami’ is starting to sink in for the U.S. GOP who suffered a devastating loss in the midterms this week. Not only did the Democrats take control of Congress, they were able to successfully flip quintessential red states such as Texas, Maine and Kansas.

The question remains though, what is left of Trump’s Republicans? Now that he essentially failed the referendum, the future of his power and party seems to be more unclear than ever.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Aaron Rupar, publisher of the Public Notice newsletter, to discuss where the reigning Democrats go from here, and how the Republicans will pick up the pieces.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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