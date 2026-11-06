Did Democrats win, or did Trump lose?

The ‘blue tsunami’ is starting to sink in for the U.S. GOP who suffered a devastating loss in the midterms this week. Not only did the Democrats take control of Congress, they were able to successfully flip quintessential red states such as Texas, Maine and Kansas.

The question remains though, what is left of Trump’s Republicans? Now that he essentially failed the referendum, the future of his power and party seems to be more unclear than ever.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Aaron Rupar, publisher of the Public Notice newsletter, to discuss where the reigning Democrats go from here, and how the Republicans will pick up the pieces.

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