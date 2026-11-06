Welfare call leads York Regional Police to Markham drug lab

A check welfare call led York Regional Police (YRP) to a clandestine drug lab in Markham where around $640,000 worth of illegal substances were discovered and seized, YRP said in a release Friday.

Officers were called to a residence in the Jeremy Drive and Fred Varley Drive area on October 23, 2026.

“On scene, officers located evidence consistent with the production and distribution of controlled substances in a lab setting,” the release explains.

“With the assistance from The Office of the Fire Marshal, Markham Fire and Emergency Services and York Region Paramedic Services, the clandestine lab was safely dismantled.”

Investigators say they seized 12,962 packages of cannabis edibles, 209 grams of THC vaping cartridges, 26 kilograms of loose cannabis edibles, eight kilograms of dried cannabis and 18 kilograms of psylocibin powder.

“Ammunition, a conducted energy weapon and approximately $100,000 in cash were also seized at the residence,” the release adds.

Upon further investigation, police determined the drugs allegedly being made at the site were being sold online under the company name ‘Buddha Boys’.

“The drugs produced were sold by illegitimate websites that mailed or delivered the orders,” YRP adds.

Joseph Li, 41, Yuan Li, 39, and Michelle Li, 39, all of Markham face a variety of drug charges.

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