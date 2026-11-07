Blue Jays win American League Team Gold Glove

The Toronto Blue Jays are taking home some hardware for their defensive work in 2026.

Toronto was named the winner of the American League Team Gold Glove award on Friday night by Rawlings.

The Chicago Cubs took home the honour in the National League.

The Team Gold Gloves go to the teams that grade out best in a sabermetric model formulated by the Society of American Baseball Research (SABR) known as the SABR Defensive Index (SDI).

It marks the third time in the past four seasons that the Blue Jays have taken home the AL award. Rawlings began recognizing the top defensive clubs in both leagues after the 2020 season.

In 2026, Toronto ranked third in the AL in defensive runs saved (51), fifth in outs above average (14) and first in fielding run value (46). It finished with a team .983 fielding percentage.

The Blue Jays had five finalists for individual Gold Glove, but none of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Andrés Giménez, Brandon Valenzuela, Nathan Lukes or José Soriano won the award at their respective positions.

Giménez was Toronto’s top defender by fielding run value (16) in 2026, completing a smooth transition back to shortstop after spending the majority of his time at second base since 2022.