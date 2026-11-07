Blue Jays win American League Team Gold Glove

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Andrés Giménez throws to first base for an out against Baltimore Orioles' Taylor Ward during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Baltimore. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo)

By Sportsnet

Posted November 7, 2026 10:08 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays are taking home some hardware for their defensive work in 2026.

Toronto was named the winner of the American League Team Gold Glove award on Friday night by Rawlings.

The Chicago Cubs took home the honour in the National League.

The Team Gold Gloves go to the teams that grade out best in a sabermetric model formulated by the Society of American Baseball Research (SABR) known as the SABR Defensive Index (SDI).

It marks the third time in the past four seasons that the Blue Jays have taken home the AL award. Rawlings began recognizing the top defensive clubs in both leagues after the 2020 season.

In 2026, Toronto ranked third in the AL in defensive runs saved (51), fifth in outs above average (14) and first in fielding run value (46). It finished with a team .983 fielding percentage.

The Blue Jays had five finalists for individual Gold Glove, but none of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Andrés Giménez, Brandon Valenzuela, Nathan Lukes or José Soriano won the award at their respective positions.

Giménez was Toronto’s top defender by fielding run value (16) in 2026, completing a smooth transition back to shortstop after spending the majority of his time at second base since 2022.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two dead, including infant, in Ontario tractor-trailer crash

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a fatal collision involving a tractor-trailer that left two people, including an infant, dead. Officers first responded to reports of a collision...

1h ago

Gunman opens fire in Polish city of Krakow, killing 6 people and injuring 15

KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — Six people were killed and 15 wounded after a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon in a busy market square in Krakow, authorities said, in what Poland 's defense minister called an “act of terror” on the people of the city.

1m ago

Justin Trudeau named distinguished fellow at Oxford's Blavatnik School of Government

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau has joined England's Oxford University in a new role.

3h ago

Aid sector calls out lack of any mention of foreign aid in federal budget

OTTAWA — Canada's aid sector is expressing dismay over the first federal budget in more than 15 years to make no mention of foreign aid, and is calling on Ottawa to outline its vision in an upcoming foreign policy review.

6h ago

Top Stories

Two dead, including infant, in Ontario tractor-trailer crash

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a fatal collision involving a tractor-trailer that left two people, including an infant, dead. Officers first responded to reports of a collision...

1h ago

Gunman opens fire in Polish city of Krakow, killing 6 people and injuring 15

KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — Six people were killed and 15 wounded after a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon in a busy market square in Krakow, authorities said, in what Poland 's defense minister called an “act of terror” on the people of the city.

1m ago

Justin Trudeau named distinguished fellow at Oxford's Blavatnik School of Government

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau has joined England's Oxford University in a new role.

3h ago

Aid sector calls out lack of any mention of foreign aid in federal budget

OTTAWA — Canada's aid sector is expressing dismay over the first federal budget in more than 15 years to make no mention of foreign aid, and is calling on Ottawa to outline its vision in an upcoming foreign policy review.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
GTA residents don't believe city is prepared for climate-change emergency: poll

A majority of residents living in Toronto as well as the surrounding Greater Toronto Area do not believe their municipality is prepared for climate-change related emergencies, according to a new poll conducted by Canada Pulse Insights for CityNews.

November 6, 2026 12:49 pm EST EST

3:46
Budget 2026 focuses on affordability and business investment

Leaders in Ottawa are still trying to shift Canada's economy away from reliance on the United States. Cormac Mac Sweeney looks at what's being offered to Canadians, as the Carney Liberals unveil their annual budget.

November 5, 2026 9:20 pm EST EST

2:48
Toronto bar faces 60-day liquor licence suspension after fatal over-serving incident

A Toronto restaurant could lose its liquor licence for 60 days after a patron who was served more than 21 standard drinks fell down a flight of stairs and later died. The case is raising questions about responsible alcohol service in Toronto.

November 5, 2026 9:19 pm EST EST

2:06
Coldest air of the season on the way

A cool and cloudy day to end the week with periods of rain as temperatures start to fall back down to seasonal this weekend.

November 5, 2026 7:31 pm EST EST

2:28
Federal government outlines housing spending goals in Budget 2026

Plans to get housing built faster and more affordably are also in today's budget. Rhianne Campbell explains how the feds propose make it happen.

November 5, 2026 8:43 pm EST EST

More Videos