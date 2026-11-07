Health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Durham Region

Health officials in Durham Region are advising the public about a possible exposure to measles after a local unimmunized child who recently returned from travel internationally tested positive for the virus.

Durham Region Health Department officials say anyone who was on Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET552 on November 2 that arrived at Pearson International Airport Terminal 1 at 7:30 a.m. on November 3 should monitor themselves for symptoms until November 24.

As well, anyone who was in the emergency department waiting room at Lakeridge Health Ajax-Pickering between 10:40 a.m. and 5 p.m. on November 3 should also watch for symptoms.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection and the virus can live in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

Symptoms of measles can start from seven to 21 days after exposure and could include a high fever, cough runny nose, red watery eyes and a red rash that appears three to seven days after the start of other symptoms. Anyone exposed to measles should check that they’ve been fully vaccinated against the disease.