Justin Trudeau named distinguished fellow at Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a launch event for his and Katie Telford's new media production company during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor The Canadian Press

By Sadeen Mohsen, The Canadian Press

Posted November 7, 2026 10:44 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2026 11:07 am.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau has joined England’s Oxford University in a new role.

Trudeau, 54, joined the Blavatnik School of Government as a distinguished fellow and member of the World Leaders Circle, the school said in a news release Friday.

The release says the former Liberal leader joins an international network of former heads of government, which includes former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern and former U.K. prime minister Rishi Sunak.  

From 2015 to 2025, Trudeau served as Canada’s prime minister before stepping down.   

The Blavatnik school, founded in 2010, says it is focused on public policy education and inspiring students to improve the “quality of government and public policy-making worldwide.”

Trudeau says in the news release that he is looking forward to “contributing his experience” and working with other leaders to “consider how governments can respond to change and build a more hopeful, inclusive and prosperous future for everyone.” 

“In the decade that I was prime minister, the world went through profound change both geopolitically and technologically, which fundamentally reshaped our world,” Trudeau said.  

Blavatnik School dean Ngaire Woods said Trudeau brings “a wealth of experience, forged through a decade of public service” which will be beneficial to students.  

“Our students are the public leaders of tomorrow, and the opportunity to learn directly from those who have navigated the complexities of government … is invaluable,” Woods said in the release.   

Trudeau is expected to visit the school later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2026.

Sadeen Mohsen, The Canadian Press

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