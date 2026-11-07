‘We can get it done’: Liberal MP touts Carney’s plan to end homelessness in 10 years

Federal ministers are in Toronto to promote the government's pledge to end homelessness in a decade. As Brandon Choghri explains the plan requires cooperation and investments from all levels of government.

By Brandon Choghri

Posted November 7, 2026 6:09 pm.

As part of Thursday’s federal budget announcement, the Liberal government pledged to end homelessness in 10 years across Canada.

The 2026 budget offers $11.2 billion to tackle homelessness over four years, starting next year, and $17.8 billion over 10 years.

Calling it one of the government’s “flagship” policies, Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledged it is an ambitious plan, but one he says his government can get it done with the right investments and partnerships with other levels of governments. In the city of Toronto, one of those partnerships is taking shape in the Regent Park neighbourhood.

“We know it isn’t easy, but that isn’t what we’re committing to do is the easy things, we’re committing to do the right things,” said Toronto-Danforth Liberal MP Juile Dabrusin. “So it is ambitious, but working together with cities, with provinces, with philanthropic organizations, if we all commit to work together we can get it done.”

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Toronto has been grappling with a homelessness crisis for years. The city’s own data shows that between 2021 and 2024, the number of people on the streets has more than doubled, surpassing 15,000.

“I think there’s an exciting opportunity here for Toronto and I say this as a Toronto resident, someone who sees day-to-day what we’ve experienced with growing homelessness in our city and being able to help people who need that help and be able to provide housing, and part of the investments we’ve announced in budget 2025 include health, mental health supports, and other supports so people can have their best foot forward,” she explained.

Those health supports, however, fall under the jurisdiction of the provincial government and it’ll be up to Ontario to facilitate them. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is calling on Doug Ford to get it done.

“What they are going to do is make agreements with provincial governments, starting in Manitoba, and do the wraparound services, because wraparound services are healthcare, it belongs to the provincial government,” said Chow. “So I hope this provincial government in Ontario would step up and do the agreement with the federal government so we can build, very quickly, many more supportive housing and end homelessness, which is a pledge that we all believe in.”

An estimated 65,000 people across the country were reported as experiencing homelessness in a 2025 count by the federal government. A 2022 Statistics Canada study found nearly one in eight households reported experiencing some form of homelessness at some point. For Indigenous people, that rate jumps to more than one in four.

In 2017, Canada pledged to cut chronic homelessness in half by the 2027-28 fiscal year. Between 2020 and 2025, it actually went up by 59 per cent.

Outreach workers distribute cold weather supplies to encampment residents as temperatures plummet in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
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