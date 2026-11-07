Quebec confirms infected cow as outbreak of raccoon rabies continues

Des vaches paissent dans une exploitation laitière à Granby, au Québec, le jeudi 23 juillet 2026. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 7, 2026 11:47 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2026 12:08 pm.

COATICOOK — Quebec has confirmed its first case of raccoon rabies in a cow as the disease continues to spread in an ongoing outbreak.

The Quebec ministry of agriculture, fisheries and food says the cow died on Oct. 30, the day the first symptoms appeared, and the rabies infection was confirmed on Wednesday.

It adds that the animal was a young, unvaccinated heifer in the town of Coaticook, in the Estrie region.

Three cats in the Montérégie region previously tested positive for raccoon rabies over the summer.

The provincial government has confirmed 329 cases of the variant of rabies this year in an outbreak that started in 2024.

While raccoon rabies is mostly infecting racoons, cases have also been confirmed in several skunks and foxes.

Quebec, which is conducting surveillance and vaccination operations in at-risk areas, notes that cases of raccoon rabies have increased significantly in the Montérégie region since March.

The disease can affect all mammals, including humans. It is transmitted primarily through the saliva of an infected animal, particularly through a bite.

The government says it is providing financial aid for livestock producers who want to vaccinate their animals against rabies and urges people to vaccinate their pets.

The ministry reiterates the importance of remaining vigilant and taking the necessary precautions to avoid contact with wild, domestic, or farm animals that may be infected with rabies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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