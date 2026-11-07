Two dead, including infant, in Ontario tractor-trailer crash

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Sadeen Mohsen, The Canadian Press

Posted November 7, 2026 12:39 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a fatal collision involving a tractor-trailer that left two people, including an infant, dead.

Officers first responded to reports of a collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle at around 8 p.m. Friday on Highway 69 north of Key River.

Police say the driver of the passenger vehicle, a 30-year-old resident of York, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say an infant who was also in the passenger vehicle was brought to the hospital by first responders, but did not survive.

Investigators say the driver of the tractor-trailer did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

They say the investigation remains ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2026.

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