US military says it fired on commercial vessel in Gulf of Oman after it attempted to breach blockade

A bird flies low over the water as cargo ships lie at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, early Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. (Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)

By The Associated Press,

Posted November 7, 2026 4:07 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2026 5:10 pm.

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Central Command said late Saturday it disabled a St. Kitts-flagged ship after it ignored multiple warnings and attempted to leave the region after visiting an Iranian port.

U.S. forces have been enforcing a naval blockade on Iran for months in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial strategic waterway for global shipping, including of oil. The last confirmed U.S. strike on a cargo vessel was nearly a month ago in the Gulf of Oman.

Saturday’s disclosure comes in the wake of at least two instances in which U.S. Central Command did not announce military strikes it has taken in the region and officials at the command declined to confirm strikes when asked about local reports of explosions.

Iran state media also reported on Saturday evening the sound of explosions on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as several explosions in the port of Jask. It wasn’t immediately clear what the cause of the explosions was and the U.S. military didn’t immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

The Iranian military said late Saturday that two tankers had hit mines in the Hormuz area and caught fire. It did not identify the tankers’ flags or destinations.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. military had carried out new limited strikes against Iran, targeting an Iranian air defense system. Trump described the military action to reporters as “minor.” U.S. Central Command ultimately didn’t comment on the action even after the strikes were confirmed by Trump.

For weeks now, Trump has said he was considering launching a new wave of strikes on Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, which were held on Nov. 3. The Middle East and beyond have been on edge about the prospects of the U.S. resuming full-scale operations against Iran for the first time in almost two months.

The more than 8-month-old war has rattled global markets and diplomacy to end it has stalled. October saw the most attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz since March, as Iran has tried to ramp up economic pressure on the U.S. to get it to lift its blockade.

___

Associated Press writer Konstantin Toropin contributed from Washington.

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man critically injured in west end shooting

Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect following a shooting in the west end.

1h ago

'We can get it done': Liberal MP touts Carney's plan to end homelessness in 10 years

As part of Thursday's federal budget announcement, the federal government pledged to end homelessness in 10 years across Canada.

17m ago

Israel’s president taps opposition candidate Eisenkot to form a government, in setback for Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Saturday night that he was giving opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot the first opportunity to form a governing coalition following elections on Oct. 27.

2h ago

Polish gunman who killed 6 people in Krakow has 'ultranationalistic' views, authorities say

KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — A Polish man with far-right views drove into a busy central square in Krakow on Saturday and opened fire, killing six people and injuring 15 others before police shot and wounded him, authorities said.

1h ago

Top Stories

Man critically injured in west end shooting

Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect following a shooting in the west end.

1h ago

'We can get it done': Liberal MP touts Carney's plan to end homelessness in 10 years

As part of Thursday's federal budget announcement, the federal government pledged to end homelessness in 10 years across Canada.

17m ago

Israel’s president taps opposition candidate Eisenkot to form a government, in setback for Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Saturday night that he was giving opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot the first opportunity to form a governing coalition following elections on Oct. 27.

2h ago

Polish gunman who killed 6 people in Krakow has 'ultranationalistic' views, authorities say

KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — A Polish man with far-right views drove into a busy central square in Krakow on Saturday and opened fire, killing six people and injuring 15 others before police shot and wounded him, authorities said.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
GTA residents don't believe city is prepared for climate-change emergency: poll

A majority of residents living in Toronto as well as the surrounding Greater Toronto Area do not believe their municipality is prepared for climate-change related emergencies, according to a new poll conducted by Canada Pulse Insights for CityNews.

November 6, 2026 12:49 pm EST EST

3:46
Budget 2026 focuses on affordability and business investment

Leaders in Ottawa are still trying to shift Canada's economy away from reliance on the United States. Cormac Mac Sweeney looks at what's being offered to Canadians, as the Carney Liberals unveil their annual budget.

November 5, 2026 9:20 pm EST EST

2:48
Toronto bar faces 60-day liquor licence suspension after fatal over-serving incident

A Toronto restaurant could lose its liquor licence for 60 days after a patron who was served more than 21 standard drinks fell down a flight of stairs and later died. The case is raising questions about responsible alcohol service in Toronto.

November 5, 2026 9:19 pm EST EST

2:06
Coldest air of the season on the way

A cool and cloudy day to end the week with periods of rain as temperatures start to fall back down to seasonal this weekend.

November 5, 2026 7:31 pm EST EST

2:28
Federal government outlines housing spending goals in Budget 2026

Plans to get housing built faster and more affordably are also in today's budget. Rhianne Campbell explains how the feds propose make it happen.

November 5, 2026 8:43 pm EST EST

More Videos