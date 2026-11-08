2 men with guns spotted at Mimico GO station, police say

Toronto police on the scene at Mimico GO station following reports of two individuals seen with guns. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 8, 2026 1:44 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after two men armed with guns were reportedly spotted at Mimico GO station on Sunday.

Police told CityNews they received a 911 call about an altercation between two men, who were both seen carrying firearms at the station.

Officers attended the scene and received information that one of the men fled the area on foot. 

The second suspect is believed to have boarded an eastbound train heading to Exhibition Station.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The first suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, black hoodie, black jacket and black medical mask.

The second suspect is described as being in his 20s, and was last seen wearing black jeans, black jacket and a ski mask.

Police are monitoring both stations and said an investigation is ongoing.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton man charged in multiple street racing incidents across GTA

A 24-year-old Brampton man is facing more than half a dozen charges in connection with multiple street racing incidents across the GTA.

21m ago

York University investigating cybersecurity incident, data theft

York University is investigating a cybersecurity incident resulting in the theft of personal data which was discovered last month. 

1h ago

Victim identified in Etobicoke shooting, police hunt underway for 2 suspects

Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a teenager was killed during a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday.

3h ago

B.C. soldier killed in base fire remembered as globe-trotter, car-lover and fearless

VANCOUVER — A 23-year-old Canadian soldier was remembered Sunday as a globe-trotting, sporty and car-loving man with an infectious sense of humour and a fearless love for life.

46m ago

Top Stories

Brampton man charged in multiple street racing incidents across GTA

A 24-year-old Brampton man is facing more than half a dozen charges in connection with multiple street racing incidents across the GTA.

21m ago

York University investigating cybersecurity incident, data theft

York University is investigating a cybersecurity incident resulting in the theft of personal data which was discovered last month. 

1h ago

Victim identified in Etobicoke shooting, police hunt underway for 2 suspects

Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a teenager was killed during a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday.

3h ago

B.C. soldier killed in base fire remembered as globe-trotter, car-lover and fearless

VANCOUVER — A 23-year-old Canadian soldier was remembered Sunday as a globe-trotting, sporty and car-loving man with an infectious sense of humour and a fearless love for life.

46m ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Federal officials in Toronto to promote pledge to end homelessness in 10 years

Federal ministers are in Toronto to promote the government's pledge to end homelessness in a decade. As Brandon Choghri explains the plan requires cooperation and investments from all levels of government.

22h ago

2:30
Scarborough Health Network hosts breast screening event for Black communities

The Scarborough Health Network hosted an event offering on-site mammograms in an effort to get Black communities screened for breast cancer and provide awareness on overall breast health.

23h ago

1:48
Daylight Saving Time impact on school children

The debate of permanent daylight saving has centered around whether we should push sunset later to enjoy more daylight in the afternoon. A new study is shedding light on how it could negatively affect school children.

23h ago

3:45
Meet the five finalists as Canada makes Eurovision debut

Five Canadians are hoping they've garnered enough votes to represent the country in the world's largest annual live televised music competition.

November 7, 2026 3:46 pm EST EST

0:41
2026 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees presented with official rings

The Hockey Hall of Fame is welcoming six new members, including one of the most legendary goaltenders in Canadian history.

23h ago

More Videos