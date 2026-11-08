2 men with guns spotted at Mimico GO station, police say

Toronto police are investigating after two men armed with guns were reportedly spotted at Mimico GO station on Sunday.

Police told CityNews they received a 911 call about an altercation between two men, who were both seen carrying firearms at the station.

Officers attended the scene and received information that one of the men fled the area on foot.

The second suspect is believed to have boarded an eastbound train heading to Exhibition Station.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The first suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, black hoodie, black jacket and black medical mask.

The second suspect is described as being in his 20s, and was last seen wearing black jeans, black jacket and a ski mask.

Police are monitoring both stations and said an investigation is ongoing.