Brampton man charged in multiple street racing incidents across GTA

A red BMW seized by police in Peel Region in connection with several street racing incidents across the GTA is shown. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 8, 2026 3:47 pm.

A 24-year-old Brampton man is facing more than half a dozen charges in connection with multiple street racing incidents across the GTA.

Police in Peel Region say just after 1 a.m. on August 30, the driver of a red BMW M3 was spotted taking part in an illegal street race in the area of Explorer Drive and Satellite Drive in Mississauga.

On September 26, the same vehicle was seen on two separate occassions racing in the area of Meadowpine Boulevard and Danbro Crescent in Mississauga, allegedly going through a red light at Winston Churchill Boulevard and Highway 401, and later in the area of Clayson Road and Bartor Road in Toronto.

Police say the driver was operating the vehicle without licence plates and concealed his identity using a ski mask.

Following a three month investigation, police were able to identify the driver, who was arrested on October 28.

Tarman Toor of Brampton has been charged with three counts of dangerous operation, three counts of disguise with intent, and three counts of racing a motor vehicle.

Police say 214 stunt driving charges and 119 Highway Traffic Act-related arrests have been made so far this year across Peel Region.

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