Funeral today for B.C. soldier killed in CFB Wainwright fire

VANCOUVER — The funeral for one of the four Canadian soldiers killed in a fire at a military base in Alberta is today in Vancouver.

The ceremony honouring 23-year-old Pte. Aidan Goulding will take place at the Seaforth Armoury where family, friends and members of the armed forces are expected to pay their respects.

Goulding was part of the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry when he died after a grass fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright overtook a live-fire training exercise on a nearby grenade range.

Goulding is being remembered by his friends and family as an excellent athlete with a contagious laugh who was looking forward to peacekeeping in Latvia.

The other soldiers killed in the Oct. 17 fire were: Pte. Shaun Farrell, 23, of Prince Albert, Sask. Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, 19, of Langley, B.C.; and Sgt. Morgan Wong, 26, of Edmonton.

The fire left 39 others wounded, many with serious burns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2026

The Canadian Press