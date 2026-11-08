Man, 45, accused of breaking into multiple Brampton area vehicles

A rash of vehicle break-ins was recently reported in the city of Brampton and detectives believe they may have found the culprit.

On Nov. 3, Peel Regional Police arrested 45-year-old Frank Medeiros of no fixed address in connection with a series of “vehicle-related mischief incidents” and thefts from motor vehicles, according to a press release shared Sunday.

Detectives told CityNews at least nine cars were broken into and had items stolen from them in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway.

Medeiros was identified through an investigation and subsequently charged with four offences, including eight counts of mischief over $5,000, seven counts of theft under $5,000, break and enter and breach of a release order.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Brampton Ontario Court of Justice.

Detectives told CityNews they believe Medeiros is responsible for other vehicle break-ins and authorities anticipate more charges.