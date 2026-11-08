Man stabbed outside downtown Toronto nightclub
Posted November 8, 2026 7:36 am.
Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed outside of a downtown nightclub early Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Parliament Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. for reports of an assault.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 20s who had been stabbed. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.
Police would not confirm the exact location of the stabbing.
An investigation is ongoing.