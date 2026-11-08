Man stabbed outside downtown Toronto nightclub

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed outside of a downtown nightclub early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Parliament Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. for reports of an assault.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 20s who had been stabbed. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

Police would not confirm the exact location of the stabbing.

An investigation is ongoing.