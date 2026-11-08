Motorcyclist seriously injured in downtown crash

First responders are shown at the scene of a vehicle - motorcycle crash at Yonge and Wellesley streets on Nov. 8, 2026. JASON TANG/Supplied

By John Marchesan

Posted November 8, 2026 9:10 pm.

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision in the Church-Wellesley neighbourhood on Sunday.

Toronto police say they were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcylce just after 5 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Wellesley Street area.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

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