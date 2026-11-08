Stand gives way during Norwegian soccer game, sending Bodø/Glimt fans plunging to ground below

People leave the stands after several supporters fell through the stands during the elite league football match between Tromso and Bodo/Glimt at the Romssa Arena in Tromso, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. (Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/NTB Scanpix via AP) Rune Stoltz Bertinussen / NTB

By The Associated Press,

Posted November 8, 2026 11:15 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2026 12:13 pm.

TROMSØ, Norway (AP) — A Norwegian top-tier soccer match between Arctic Circle club Tromsø and Bodø/Glimt was interrupted Sunday when a panel in the away fans’ stand gave way.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said several Bodø/Glimt supporters fell through with four receiving medical attention and one of them hospitalized.

The Eliteserien game at Tromsø’s stadium in northern Norway later resumed.

“We have had a serious incident in the away section during the match,” Tromsø said in a statement. “Preliminary information indicates that a person has fallen through the stands and sustained injuries.”

The statement gave no detail over the injuries.

NRK reported that the incident occurred in the 41st minute of the game. It was raining heavily at the time.

Bodø/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin called referee Ola Hobber Nilsen’s attention to the incident and the game was stopped. It resumed after consultations with the Norwegian Football Federation, Bodø/Glimt, supporters, the police, and matchday staff.

Bodø/Glimt is playing in the Champions League this season.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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