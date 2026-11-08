Woman arrested during North York demonstration

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 8, 2026 7:59 pm.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged after an arrest was made during a demonstration in North York on Sunday.

Toronto police say just after noon, they were on scene at a demonstration that was taking place in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area when they recognized a woman in the crowd as someone who had attended previous events.

Diana Bosco of Toronto was arrested and charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

Bosco was previously arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer after she, and several others, refused to comply with multiple requests from police to return to a designated protest area during the Walk with Israel event in June.

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