Ajax swimming supervisor facing charges in alleged sexual assault of youth employee

An Ajax swimming supervisor has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a youth employee.

Durham police say the investigation began after allegations were made against a 20-year-old male supervisor at Aqua-Tots in Ajax.

It’s alleged the incident involved a 15-year-old female employee under his supervision. Investigators allege he used his position of authority to initate sexual contact with the victim and confined her within a workplace bathroom during the incident.

Ricky James Sinclair of Ottawa was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of sexual assault of a person under 16 years of age, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, extortion and forcible confinement.

He was released on an undertaking.

Police say they believe there may be more alleged victims and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.