Art Gallery of Ontario to open five-floor expansion in September 2027

The Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery, a new expansion of the Art Gallery of Ontario, is seen in an undated artist's concept handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Art Gallery of Ontario, Diamond Schmitt, Selldorf Architects, Two Row Architect, Play-Time (Mandatory Credit)

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted November 9, 2026 10:30 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2026 11:07 am.

The Art Gallery of Ontario says its new five-floor expansion will open to the public next fall.

The 40,000 square feet of additional space is set to open on Sept. 25, 2027, showcasing the gallery’s growing collection of art.

The Toronto museum says the Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery will display nearly 400 artworks by Indigenous, Canadian and international artists.

The project was launched in 2022 with a $35-million donation from Canada Goose chairman and CEO Dani Reiss.

The AGO says the expansion is now fully funded to cover ongoing operating costs, thanks to support from the federal and provincial governments and private donors.

The expansion, led by Diamond Schmitt, Selldorf Architects and Two Row Architect, will overlook Toronto’s Grange Park and connect to the museum’s existing Frank Gehry-designed building.

The AGO says the addition was designed to operate without burning fossil fuels and has received Zero Carbon Building Design certification, making it the first Canadian cultural institution of its size to earn the designation.

This is the seventh expansion the museum has undertaken since being founded in 1900.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cooler temperatures, rain and snow on the way this week for Toronto, GTA

You're going to hear the dreaded "F" words this week as temperatures cool and bring with them a chance of frost and flurries for Toronto and the GTA. The majority of southern Ontario woke up to mostly...

6m ago

'We need more funding': Toronto adult day program at risk of shutting down

A Toronto non-profit day program for adults with special needs is at risk of shutting down after what organizers says is a decline in private donations and a lack of funding from public sources. Bryan's...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Firefighters probe possible fireworks link after Brampton garage blaze

A residential fire in Brampton that prompted the evacuation of a neighbouring home Sunday night may have been caused by fireworks materials found inside a garage, according to fire officials. Brampton...

1h ago

3 youths, 14, charged in Milton arson that prompted evacuation of nearby condo

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said three 14-year-olds have been charged with arson following a fire at an abandoned building in Milton that prompted an evacuation at a nearby condo building. At...

2h ago

Top Stories

Cooler temperatures, rain and snow on the way this week for Toronto, GTA

You're going to hear the dreaded "F" words this week as temperatures cool and bring with them a chance of frost and flurries for Toronto and the GTA. The majority of southern Ontario woke up to mostly...

6m ago

'We need more funding': Toronto adult day program at risk of shutting down

A Toronto non-profit day program for adults with special needs is at risk of shutting down after what organizers says is a decline in private donations and a lack of funding from public sources. Bryan's...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Firefighters probe possible fireworks link after Brampton garage blaze

A residential fire in Brampton that prompted the evacuation of a neighbouring home Sunday night may have been caused by fireworks materials found inside a garage, according to fire officials. Brampton...

1h ago

3 youths, 14, charged in Milton arson that prompted evacuation of nearby condo

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said three 14-year-olds have been charged with arson following a fire at an abandoned building in Milton that prompted an evacuation at a nearby condo building. At...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Ontario Liberal leadership vote begins

Voting has begun to select a new leader for the Ontario Liberal party, as party members are expected to chose from Navdeep Bains, Stephanie Bowman, Lee Fairclough and Dylan Marando.

2h ago

0:57
Funeral held for B.C. soldier killed in CFB Wainwright fire

The funeral for one of four Canadian soldiers killed in a fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta was held in Vancouver on Sunday.

18h ago

2:53
Toronto marks indigenous veterans day with ceremony at city hall

Indigenous war veterans are remembered for their sacrifices in a ceremony of their own ahead of November 11th. Brandon Choghri takes a look at the journey toward this vital recognition.

19h ago

0:33
18-year-old identified in fatal Etobicoke shooting

The victim in a fatal shooting in Etobicoke has been identified, as police say they are searching for two suspects.

21h ago

1:05
Family Day at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

Family Day at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair draws crowds of Toronto parents and their kids to the once-a-year experience with plenty of activities and education clinics.

21h ago

More Videos