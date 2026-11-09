Art Gallery of Ontario to open five-floor expansion in September 2027

The Art Gallery of Ontario says its new five-floor expansion will open to the public next fall.

The 40,000 square feet of additional space is set to open on Sept. 25, 2027, showcasing the gallery’s growing collection of art.

The Toronto museum says the Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery will display nearly 400 artworks by Indigenous, Canadian and international artists.

The project was launched in 2022 with a $35-million donation from Canada Goose chairman and CEO Dani Reiss.

The AGO says the expansion is now fully funded to cover ongoing operating costs, thanks to support from the federal and provincial governments and private donors.

The expansion, led by Diamond Schmitt, Selldorf Architects and Two Row Architect, will overlook Toronto’s Grange Park and connect to the museum’s existing Frank Gehry-designed building.

The AGO says the addition was designed to operate without burning fossil fuels and has received Zero Carbon Building Design certification, making it the first Canadian cultural institution of its size to earn the designation.

This is the seventh expansion the museum has undertaken since being founded in 1900.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press