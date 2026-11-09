Firefighters probe possible fireworks link after Brampton garage blaze

A residential fire in Brampton that prompted the evacuation of a neighbouring home Sunday night may have been caused by fireworks materials found inside a garage, according to fire officials.

Brampton Fire said crews were called to a fire at a residence in the Bramalea Road and Father Tobin Road area at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Nov. 8.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy fire conditions originating in the home’s garage. The flames extended into the attached residence, prompting crews to evacuate a neighbouring home as a precaution.

Fire officials said no occupants were identified by firefighters at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Brampton Fire said crews were called to a fire at a residence in the Bramalea Road and Father Tobin Road area at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Nov. 8. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

“The fire is currently under control, and crews remain on scene conducting fire watch operations,” Brampton Fire and Emergency Services said in a statement on Monday morning.

According to the fire service, crews found discarded fireworks materials inside the garage that may have contributed to the fire. However, officials said the exact cause has not yet been confirmed and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Brampton Fire and Emergency Services.