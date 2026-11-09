Canada and China sign deal to deepen financial sector ties

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, left, and Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne shake hands after meetings in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 9, 2026 4:17 pm.

Last Updated November 9, 2026 4:27 pm.

VANCOUVER — Canada and China have struck an agreement to deepen collaboration across their financial systems as the two countries seek closer economic ties.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu hosted He Lifeng, vice-premier of China, in Vancouver over the past two days.

After the meetings, Finance Canada released a joint statement saying the two sides agreed to “enhance financial sector co-operation.”

That includes granting greater market access for financial services and fostering engagement between Canadian and Chinese regulatory authorities.

The statement adds that both sides reaffirmed their support for multilateralism and “a transparent and predictable environment” for trade and investment.

The agreement to deepen financial ties comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to visit China later next week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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