Carly Rae Jepsen to host 2027 Juno Awards, Our Lady Peace to enter Hall of Fame

The Juno Awards are calling Carly Rae Jepsen, no maybes about it.

The Canadian pop star is set to host the country’s biggest night in music.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says the “Call Me Maybe” singer will also perform at next year’s ceremony, set for April 4 at Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre.

Jepsen, who hails from Mission, B.C., is a three-time Juno winner, having swept album of the year, pop album of the year and single of the year in 2013.

Also set to take the Junos stage are Quebec’s experimental rock sensations Angine de Poitrine. The masked duo are having a breakout year, winning the Polaris album and song prizes.

Meanwhile, Toronto alt-rock mainstays Our Lady Peace will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The four-time Juno winners, known for hits including “Clumsy,” “Superman’s Dead” and “Somewhere Out There,” will also perform during the broadcast.

The band has sold more than five million albums and amassed more than 600 million streams over a three-decade career.

The 56th annual Juno Awards will air live on CBC and CBC Gem at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press