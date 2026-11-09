China dismisses as a smear campaign claims of a spy plot involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

FILE - Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Oct. 8, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press,

Posted November 9, 2026 3:28 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2026 9:48 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — China denied on Monday it engaged in an attempt to ensnare Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, saying the spying allegations were unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against Beijing.

Huang has acknowledged he had been intimate with a business executive, issuing an apology to his wife and to the company in an open letter posted on Nvidia’s website. He did not name the woman.

Nvidia announced Sunday it was conducting an independent investigation into reports that Huang was the “target of a foreign intelligence effort.”

The New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence determined that the woman was gathering information for Beijing.

“I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security,” Huang said in his letter.

In a routine news briefing Monday, a Chinese spokesperson rejected claims it used the woman as a spy.

“The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Beijing earlier had dismissed The New York Times report saying Huang had developed a close relationship with a Chinese citizen named Alice Huang, who ran a company that last year faced claims it was illicitly shipping advanced Nvidia computer chips into China.

Nvidia shares dropped roughly 5% in pre-market trading early Monday.

The New York Times said Alice Huang was a former executive of a Singapore-based data center company called Megaspeed International, whose website prominently touts its partnership with Nvidia.

Many offices in Singapore were closed on Monday for a holiday. Megaspeed and the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Nvidia is one of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies, alongside Apple and Microsoft. Its sales of computer chips to China have at times been targeted by U.S. regulators seeking to limit Beijing’s access to such technology.

“The key questions are whether he was aware of any espionage activities and whether any confidential or strategically sensitive information was compromised,” said George Chen, a partner and chair of digital practice at The Asia Group, a Washington-based consultancy.

“Those questions require evidence rather than speculation,” he added in a text message to reporters.

Huang has lobbied Washington to loosen limits on sales of Nvidia chips to China in recent years, winning U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval for selling its H200 chips this year. It’s unclear if Beijing would allow Chinese companies to buy those chips in large quantities. Nvidia said in a regulatory filing in August that it has sold only a small amount to China as such sales are restricted by the Chinese government.

The H200 chips are not Nvidia’s most cutting-edge models, but they are still advanced. Previously, Huang also lobbied Trump to be allowed to sell Nvidia’s less-advanced H20 chips, which were designed to comply with U.S. export restrictions on China.

Chinese media have largely focused on Huang admitting to the affair and state media outlets have mainly echoed the official government line. Some have said the New York Times report was aimed at destabilizing U.S.-China relations.

“Whenever China-US relations begin to improve, there are often those firing shots from the shadows,” the state-owned Global Times said.

___

Associated Press Business Writer Chan Ho-him in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

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