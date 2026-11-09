Cooler temperatures, rain and snow on the way this week for Toronto, GTA

Toronto, Canada - August 21, 2018: Pedestrians brave the rain on Queen Street East near Victoria Street in the Church-Yonge Corridor. 2018, Kathryn Hatashita-Lee

By Dilshad Burman

Posted November 9, 2026 1:00 pm.

You’re going to hear the dreaded “F” words this week as temperatures cool and bring with them a chance of frost and flurries for Toronto and the GTA.

The majority of southern Ontario woke up to mostly cloudy skies on Monday along with a chance of rain in the evening hours. The daytime high is forecasted to be 11 C with a low of 5 C.

Sunshine is expected to be elusive as cloudy and rainy conditions are expected to persist throughout the week.

Winds blowing up to 50 kilometres per hour are expected on Tuesday and temperatures could rise slightly for a high of 14 C; the warmest it is going to be for approximately the next 10 days.

The chance for rain will return on Wednesday along with cooler conditions and a high of 12 C and showers will continue into Thursday, when temperatures dip further to around 6 C for the daytime high.

Later on Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop to the freezing mark overnight. The rain will turn into a rain/snow mix and there is also a chance for flurries.

Friday also remains cool with a daytime high of 7 C and nighttime temperatures dipping down to 0 C, bringing with them a frost risk and more possible flurries.

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