Employee accused of defrauding registered charity out of more than $500,000

A Toronto woman has been charged after investigators allege she defrauded a registered charity she was working for out of more than half-a-million dollars.

“While employed by the charity, the accused carried out a series of fraudulent transactions, misappropriating funds belonging to the organization,” a Toronto Police release alleged.

The release adds that the charity suffered a financial loss exceeding $500,000.

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, Annabelle Menezes, 47, of Toronto, was arrested.

She faces charges of fraud over $5,000, uttering a forged document, and laundering proceeds of crime.

Police did not reveal the name of the charity.