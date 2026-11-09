Can Canada afford Carney’s budget?

“Masters of our Destiny” is the title of Mark Carney’s second federal budget since becoming Prime Minister. It outlines paths to build stronger Canadian sovereignty, including new spending to help at the grocery store, funding for local journalism, culture, and an ambitious goal to end homelessness — but it comes with a hefty price tag.

Host Maria Kestane speaks with Craig Lord, a reporter and editor specializing in economics at The Canadian Press, about the message the government is trying to send with this budget, and how we’re going to pay for it all.

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