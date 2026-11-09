From Vancouver to Toronto: Grade-nine student embraces life at NBS.

Gabrielle is a Grade 9 student at the National Ballet School in Toronto. It's a long process to get in - first an in-person or video audition, then a four-week summer program before full admission.

By Simon Bennett

Posted November 9, 2026 6:21 am.

Vancouver native Gabrielle Aure went through the grueling audition process to gain entry into the National Ballet School in Toronto.

She preaches rest between sessions – with practice six days a week – while prepping for experience in Toronto’s Nutcracker production.

Gabrielle Aure

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Gabrielle? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!

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