From Vancouver to Toronto: Grade-nine student embraces life at NBS.

Vancouver native Gabrielle Aure went through the grueling audition process to gain entry into the National Ballet School in Toronto.

She preaches rest between sessions – with practice six days a week – while prepping for experience in Toronto’s Nutcracker production.

Gabrielle Aure

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