Joe Biden, in White House memoir, says Trump should carry the weight of Jan. 6 riots ‘to his grave’

FILE - Former President Joe Biden speaks to the South Carolina Democratic Party, Feb. 27, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Bill Barrow, The Associated Press,

Posted November 9, 2026 7:19 am.

Last Updated November 9, 2026 8:43 am.

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. President Joe Biden writes in his White House memoir that Donald Trump, at once his predecessor and successor, has deeply damaged the country and world with an administration determined to “tear down institutions and inflame hatreds.”

And the 83-year-old Democrat said the 80-year-old Trump’s years of lies about his 2020 defeat to Biden and the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol should “follow him to his grave.”

Biden’s sweeping indictment comes in the first excerpt of “Promise Me, America,” published Monday by The Atlantic. The 46th president’s full memoir is set for a Nov. 17 release. Biden said that while doctors are encouraged by his response to cancer treatment, his activities promoting the book will be limited because of his health.

“Donald Trump led an insurrection,” Biden wrote of the attack by Trump supporters as the U.S. Congress met to certify the 2020 election won by the Democrat. “His goal was to remain in power after the American people had voted him out of office.

“The rioters weren’t ‘peaceful protesters,” he wrote. “They came armed to stop the official certification of a legitimate election.” He chided Trump for later issuing more than 1,500 pardons of the offenders.

“To this day, Trump and his supporters continue to preen and posture like they’re supporters of law enforcement,” Biden wrote. “Here’s my view: You don’t get to turn a blind eye to cops being punched, speared, sprayed, and brutalized and call yourself a friend of law enforcement. What Trump did on January 6, 2021, should never be forgotten. It should follow him to his grave.”

Biden also laments Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency and his aggressive reversal of many of his policies, especially those intended to address climate change.

“All presidents must confront a feeling that their legacy is vulnerable to the pendulum of politics and the whims of their successors,” Biden wrote. “In my case, that feeling was magnified by the dismissive and destructive nature of Donald Trump, who seemed unable to tolerate the idea that someone else’s accomplishments might be worth building on rather than tearing down.”

Democrats won big but Biden’s reputation still lags

The memoir’s release comes on the heels of Biden’s fellow Democrats trouncing Republicans in the midterm elections, securing stunningly broad House and Senate majorities and flipping control of several statehouses in a comprehensive rebuke of Trump’s second presidency. But Trump’s return to power two years earlier was itself a rejection of Biden’s one White House term, and many voters still harbor skeptical views of his presidency and his party.

In a lengthy social media post on Sunday, Biden pitched his memoir as the best way he can explain his presidency, “the challenges we faced, the decisions I made and why I made them.”

During his four years in office, Biden confronted the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, and he worked to restore global alliances that Trump frayed. But he faced widespread concerns about his age, and he abandoned his reelection bid after a disastrous June 2024 debate with Trump. Dogged by lingering inflation and other concerns, Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, lost to Trump that November.

Months after leaving office, Biden announced that he’d been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He opened up about his condition in his Sunday social media post, saying he “won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped” and urging people to let the book speak for him.

Biden said his doctors “continue to be encouraged by how I’ve responded to treatment.” But, he acknowledged, “Some days are better than others. It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down.”

Biden tells of an unusually complimentary Trump

In the excerpt, Biden recounts an unusual Oval Office meeting with Trump days after the 2020 election — well before the Jan. 6 riots.

“‘You know, Joe, if it weren’t for politics, I believe we’d be good friends,’” Trump said, according to Biden.

Trump even commented “that he’d been relieved he didn’t have to run against me,” Biden added.

Public polling at the time Biden dropped his reelection bid showed him trailing Trump, and Democrats pushed for him to yield out of fear that he could not win.

Biden said he used the meeting to give Trump “a tour of the world,” including the Ukraine-Russia war, NATO alliances, Israel and Gaza and China-U.S. relations. Biden said Trump “focused on the personalities” of world leaders rather than the substance of international relations.

He said that two-hour meeting left him worried Trump would indeed dismantle much of his presidency. He wrote that Trump’s opening weeks — his Day One executive orders and everything that followed — confirmed his worries about a “crueler government” that “tried to tear down institutions and inflame hatreds” and a president who “took a wrecking ball to our traditions.”

The title echoes Biden’s memoir about his late son

The memoir’s title echoes an earlier Biden book, “Promise Me, Dad,” that he wrote about his son Beau’s cancer and death — a parallel that implicitly acknowledges the former president’s age, condition and the reality that he may not have a long post-presidency to see the direction of the country and the evolution of his legacy.

In that first book, released between Biden’s vice presidency and his 2020 presidential bid, he explained that the title came directly from a father-son conversation around Thanksgiving in 2014.

“Promise me, Dad. Give me your word that no matter what happens, you’re going to be all right,” Biden recalled Beau saying. Beau Biden died six months later.

In his Sunday post, Biden repeated an argument he made often when campaigning and during his presidency, saying the U.S. is unique because it was “built on an idea” that “all of us are created equal.”

“Promise me, America,” he concluded, that “we’ll never forget it.”

Bill Barrow, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Firefighters probe possible fireworks link after Brampton garage blaze

A residential fire in Brampton that prompted the evacuation of a neighbouring home Sunday night may have been caused by fireworks materials found inside a garage, according to fire officials. Brampton...

31m ago

'We need more funding': Toronto adult day program at risk of shutting down

A Toronto non-profit day program for adults with special needs is at risk of shutting down after what organizers says is a decline in private donations and a lack of funding from public sources. Bryan's...

Speakers Corner

27m ago

Man injured in overnight shooting near Victoria Park and Lawrence

A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area. Toronto police say emergency crews were...

3h ago

Russell Brand sentenced to 10.5 years in British prison for rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand was sentenced Monday to 10.5 years in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during a period when his comedy career built around boasts of erotic exploits was taking...

57m ago

Top Stories

Firefighters probe possible fireworks link after Brampton garage blaze

A residential fire in Brampton that prompted the evacuation of a neighbouring home Sunday night may have been caused by fireworks materials found inside a garage, according to fire officials. Brampton...

31m ago

'We need more funding': Toronto adult day program at risk of shutting down

A Toronto non-profit day program for adults with special needs is at risk of shutting down after what organizers says is a decline in private donations and a lack of funding from public sources. Bryan's...

Speakers Corner

27m ago

Man injured in overnight shooting near Victoria Park and Lawrence

A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area. Toronto police say emergency crews were...

3h ago

Russell Brand sentenced to 10.5 years in British prison for rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand was sentenced Monday to 10.5 years in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during a period when his comedy career built around boasts of erotic exploits was taking...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Toronto police searching for suspect in North York shooting

A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in Toronto’s Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

2h ago

0:57
Funeral held for B.C. soldier killed in CFB Wainwright fire

The funeral for one of four Canadian soldiers killed in a fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta was held in Vancouver on Sunday.

16h ago

2:53
Toronto marks indigenous veterans day with ceremony at city hall

Indigenous war veterans are remembered for their sacrifices in a ceremony of their own ahead of November 11th. Brandon Choghri takes a look at the journey toward this vital recognition.

17h ago

0:33
18-year-old identified in fatal Etobicoke shooting

The victim in a fatal shooting in Etobicoke has been identified, as police say they are searching for two suspects.

18h ago

1:05
Family Day at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

Family Day at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair draws crowds of Toronto parents and their kids to the once-a-year experience with plenty of activities and education clinics.

18h ago

More Videos