3 youths, 14, charged in Milton arson that prompted evacuation of nearby condo

A Halton Region Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. HRPS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 9, 2026 10:53 am.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said three 14-year-olds have been charged with arson following a fire at an abandoned building in Milton that prompted an evacuation at a nearby condo building.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, officers responded to reports of smoke and flames at a building located at 700 Main Street E., near Milton GO.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze and it was quickly extinguished, with authorities determining the fire to be suspicious. No serious injuries were reported, and no one was inside the abandoned building at the time.

“Residents of the adjacent apartment building at 716 Main St. were evacuated while crews worked to contain the fire and prevent its spread,” wrote Milton Fire and Rescue Services. “The fire was brought under control at approximately 1:25 a.m. [Monday].”

Through an investigation, three suspects were identified, leading to the arrests of three 14-year-old youths. They were each charged with one count of break and enter and one count of arson.

The accused were not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

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