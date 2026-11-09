Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. PRP

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 9, 2026 5:19 pm.

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel police say the collision occurred just after 3:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Duke of York Boulevard.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian and subsequently struck a pole, police say. The driver involved remained on the scene.

The pedestrian, a woman believed to be in her 30s, was taken to a local trauma centre with unknown injuries.

Burnhamthorpe is closed from Duke of York to Living Arts Drive.

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