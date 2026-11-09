Remembrance Day in Toronto: ceremonies, what’s closed, other info

Remembrance Day poppy (iStock) BubblegirlPhoto

By News Staff

Posted November 9, 2026 2:42 pm.

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Wednesday to honour those who gave their lives in service to this country, veterans, and soldiers who continue to serve in the military.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, Canadians will pause for two minutes of silence.

A ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial in Ottawa but local ceremonies will also take place across the city.

Below is what you need to know about the tributes taking place in Toronto, road closures, transit, and other information.

Wreaths are laid at the Cross of Sacrifice at Prospect Cemetery in Toronto for Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, 2025
Wreaths are laid at the Cross of Sacrifice at Prospect Cemetery in Toronto for Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, 2025. (Dilshad Burman/CityNews)

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Toronto

Prospect Cemetery

The 98th annual sunrise service will be held at 8 a.m. at Prospect Cemetery (1450 St. Clair Ave. W.)

City of Toronto ceremonies

The Fort York National Historic Site will also be holding a ceremony, which starts at 10:40 a.m.

Starting at 10:45 a.m., ceremonies will be held at the following locations:

  • Old City Hall Cenotaph (60 Queen St. W.)
  • East York Civic Centre Memorial Gardens (850 Coxwell Ave.)
  • Etobicoke Civic Centre Cenotaph (399 The West Mall)
  • North York Cenotaph in York Cemetery (160 Beecroft Rd.)
  • Scarborough War Memorial (2190 Kingston Rd.)
  • York Civic Centre Cenotaph (2700 Eglinton Ave. W.)

Queen’s Park

A ceremony will be held in front of the Ontario Legislative Building starting at 10:45 a.m. Click here to watch it live on YouTube.

Royal Canadian Legion

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion. Several branches of the legion will host Remembrance Day ceremonies in Toronto and across Canada. Click here to locate one in your community.

U of T Soldiers’ Tower

A Service of Remembrance will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Soldiers’ Tower on Hart House Circle at University of Toronto’s downtown campus.

Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo will mark the solemn day with a 10:55 a.m. ceremony at the Waterside Theatre.

The Zoo says veterans in uniform (or with medals, crests or other military affiliation insignia) and serving members in uniform of the Armed Forces, police, fire and Paramedics Services will receive complimentary Zoo admission and parking. Members of the public who attend can get 50 per cent off the price of admission.

Road closures

Old City Hall Cenotaph ceremony

  • Queen Street West will be closed between York Street and Bay Street, with local traffic access to City Hall underground parking
  • Bay Street will be closed from Dundas Street West to Richmond Street West (local traffic access only from Dundas Street)

Queen’s Park ceremony

  • Starting at around 10 a.m., Wellesley Street West will be closed between Queen’s Park Crescent East and Queen’s Park Crescent West
A Remembrance Day ceremony at Old City Hall in Toronto on Nov. 11, 2025
A Remembrance Day ceremony at the Old City Hall Cenotaph in Toronto on Nov. 11, 2025. (CityNews)

Transit

As a Remembrance Day tribute, TTC vehicles will stop for two minutes at 11 a.m. The transit agency says all current members of the Canadian military, along with one companion, can ride its vehicles free of charge on Remembrance Day. Military members and veterans can show their military ID, service medals or ribbons to receive free access.

Metrolinx said veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces, along with one companion, as well as family members of deceased veterans, can ride GO Transit and UP Express for free on Remembrance Day. Family members of the deceased are asked to carry something to identify their relationship to the late veteran, such as service papers or an identification card.

What’s closed on Remembrance Day

  • LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed in the morning and open at noon
  • Canada Post will not be delivering or collecting mail
  • All major banks will be closed for in-person services but ATMs will be open
  • Federal government services and offices will be closed
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