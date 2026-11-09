Technical disruption at Canada Post affecting domestic shipping transactions

A Canada Post sign is seen in Montreal on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Dilshad Burman

Posted November 9, 2026 5:03 pm.

With the busy holiday season on the horizon, Canada Post is experiencing technical difficulties which are disrupting domestic shipping transactions at retail post office locations.

Canada Post tells CityNews that the problems began on Friday and are mainly affecting items being sent to or from postal codes in the Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal corridor.

The issue does not impact shipments that are created online or any U.S. or international shipments.

“We are actively working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. In the meantime, prepaid products such as Canada Post Flat Rate Boxes, can be purchased for domestic shipments,” spokesperson Genevieve Joly told CityNews.

A timeline for when the issue is expected to be resolved was not provided.

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