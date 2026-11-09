Toronto police seek ‘dangerous’ wanted man after GPS ankle monitor allegedly tampered with

Cody Brabant, 32, of Toronto, is wanted on two counts of failing to comply with a release order, and one count of mischief under $5,000. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 9, 2026 1:48 pm.

Last Updated November 9, 2026 1:49 pm.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with an alleged breach of his release conditions after investigators discovered a damaged GPS ankle monitor in Scarborough.

Officers were conducting an investigation into an alleged violation of a release order near Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 7, at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Investigators allege the accused was before the courts on several charges and had been released with a number of conditions, including a requirement to wear a GPS ankle monitoring device.

Police say they were alerted that the monitoring device had been tampered with and subsequently located the broken ankle monitor. The man’s current whereabouts remain unknown.

Cody Brabant, 32, of Toronto, is wanted on two counts of failing to comply with a release order, and one count of mischief under $5,000.

Brabant is described as being six feet tall, with a thin build, short black hair, and a short black beard. Police have released an image of the wanted man.

Investigators are warning that Brabant is considered dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cooler temperatures, rain and wet flurries on the way this week for Toronto, GTA

You're going to hear the dreaded "F" words this week as temperatures cool and bring with them a chance of frost and flurries for Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The majority of southern...

15m ago

Remembrance Day in Toronto: ceremonies, what's closed, other info

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Wednesday to honour those who gave their lives in service to this country, veterans, and soldiers who continue to serve in the military. On the 11th hour of the...

29m ago

Toronto to add more than 1,500 additional shelter and housing spaces during winter months

The City of Toronto released its annual Winter Services Plan for people experiencing homelessness on Monday, with the centerpiece being a significant increase in shelter and housing spaces compared to...

1h ago

'We need more funding': Toronto adult day program at risk of shutting down

A Toronto non-profit day program for adults with special needs is at risk of shutting down after what organizers says is a decline in private donations and a lack of funding from public sources. Bryan's...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Top Stories

Cooler temperatures, rain and wet flurries on the way this week for Toronto, GTA

You're going to hear the dreaded "F" words this week as temperatures cool and bring with them a chance of frost and flurries for Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The majority of southern...

15m ago

Remembrance Day in Toronto: ceremonies, what's closed, other info

Canadians will mark Remembrance Day on Wednesday to honour those who gave their lives in service to this country, veterans, and soldiers who continue to serve in the military. On the 11th hour of the...

29m ago

Toronto to add more than 1,500 additional shelter and housing spaces during winter months

The City of Toronto released its annual Winter Services Plan for people experiencing homelessness on Monday, with the centerpiece being a significant increase in shelter and housing spaces compared to...

1h ago

'We need more funding': Toronto adult day program at risk of shutting down

A Toronto non-profit day program for adults with special needs is at risk of shutting down after what organizers says is a decline in private donations and a lack of funding from public sources. Bryan's...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:52
Wet flurries to make a possible appearance north this week

North of the GTA could potentially be hit by wet flurries as temperatures begin to cool.

26m ago

0:57
Funeral held for B.C. soldier killed in CFB Wainwright fire

The funeral for one of four Canadian soldiers killed in a fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta was held in Vancouver on Sunday.

20h ago

2:53
Toronto marks indigenous veterans day with ceremony at city hall

Indigenous war veterans are remembered for their sacrifices in a ceremony of their own ahead of November 11th. Brandon Choghri takes a look at the journey toward this vital recognition.

21h ago

0:33
18-year-old identified in fatal Etobicoke shooting

The victim in a fatal shooting in Etobicoke has been identified, as police say they are searching for two suspects.

23h ago

1:05
Family Day at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

Family Day at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair draws crowds of Toronto parents and their kids to the once-a-year experience with plenty of activities and education clinics.

23h ago

More Videos