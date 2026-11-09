Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with an alleged breach of his release conditions after investigators discovered a damaged GPS ankle monitor in Scarborough.

Officers were conducting an investigation into an alleged violation of a release order near Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 7, at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Investigators allege the accused was before the courts on several charges and had been released with a number of conditions, including a requirement to wear a GPS ankle monitoring device.

Police say they were alerted that the monitoring device had been tampered with and subsequently located the broken ankle monitor. The man’s current whereabouts remain unknown.

Cody Brabant, 32, of Toronto, is wanted on two counts of failing to comply with a release order, and one count of mischief under $5,000.

Brabant is described as being six feet tall, with a thin build, short black hair, and a short black beard. Police have released an image of the wanted man.

Investigators are warning that Brabant is considered dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.