Man injured in overnight shooting near Victoria Park and Lawrence

A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in Toronto’s Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Toronto police say emergency crews were called to a shooting outside a building shortly after midnight, at approximately 12:06 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators say the suspect or suspects fled the area in a light-coloured vehicle. No suspect descriptions have been released.

Police remain on scene as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

No further details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting have been released.