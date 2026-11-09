Ukrainian Canadians to protest Ovechkin’s visit to Ottawa over Putin ties

A sign is held up showing Vladimir Putin and Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin during warm-ups before an NHL hockey game between the Capitals and the Seattle Kraken, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 9, 2026 3:34 pm.

Last Updated November 9, 2026 4:25 pm.

OTTAWA — Ukrainian Canadians plan to protest outside Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday as Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals visit the Senators.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress is organizing the demonstration, called “No War Crimes in Hockey,” to protest the star Russian hockey player’s support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The group is also backing calls for Canada to impose sanctions on Ovechkin over his ties to the Russian leader.

Two House of Commons petitions, sponsored by Liberal MPs Yvan Baker and Bardish Chagger, have called for sanctions against Ovechkin that would bar him from entering Canada.

The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer appeared in a campaign ad for Putin’s United Russia political party in September, standing behind Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Capitals said Ovechkin was asked to participate in the video while spending the summer in Russia, where he lives with his family during the off-season.

Ovechkin previously voiced support for Putin in 2017 when he launched a movement called “Putin Team.” At the time, he said he simply supported his country.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ovechkin called for an end to the war but defended his relationship with Putin, saying the Russian leader was his president and that he was an athlete, not a politician.

His visit comes amid a separate controversy over Russia’s possible return to international hockey.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Oct. 30 that the International Ice Hockey Federation must reinstate Russia, which has been barred from international competition since the invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said Russian players won’t be allowed to represent their country at next month’s world junior hockey championship in Alberta.

The dispute intensified after Norway said Sunday it had been informed by the IIHF that Russia would take its place at the men’s under-20 tournament.

Sweden and Finland have reiterated that they won’t face Russia while the war continues. The IIHF has not formally announced a change to the world junior lineup.

Tuesday’s game in Ottawa marks the 41-year-old Ovechkin’s first visit to Canada since announcing he’ll retire at the end of his 22nd NHL season.

With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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