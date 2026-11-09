72-year-old Whitby man accused of dealing cocaine, heroin, meth: Durham police

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers have arrested a 72-year-old Whitby man accused of dealing hard drugs like cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Earlier this month officers received a tip about a person that was potentially trafficking drugs in the Whitby area.

On Nov. 4, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the Mary Street East and Hickory Street North area.

“During the search, officers seized a quantity of drugs, including cocaine, MDMA, GHB, ketamine, oxycodone, Adderall, heroin and methamphetamine, and Canadian currency,” a DRPS release outlines.

The suspect, Robert Talbot, was arrested and faces eight counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.